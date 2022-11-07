Bank holidays in November 2022: Are banks closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti? Know bank holiday dates here

Banks in several states will be closed on November 8 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the Reserve Bank of India, some of the bank holidays are state specific and during the national holidays banks remain closed nationwide.

Also Read: Bank holidays 2022: Banks to remain shut for THESE days from November 7-14) In places like Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Goa, Kerala, Bihar, and Meghalaya, banks won't be closed on November 8 in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima. (

Banks will stay open in the states of Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

There are a total of 10 holidays in the month of November which includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks are open as usual.

RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.