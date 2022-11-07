Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
Bank holidays in November 2022: Are banks closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti? Know bank holiday dates here
Banks in several states will be closed on November 8 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the Reserve Bank of India, some of the bank holidays are state specific and during the national holidays banks remain closed nationwide.
In places like Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Goa, Kerala, Bihar, and Meghalaya, banks won't be closed on November 8 in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima. (Also Read: Bank holidays 2022: Banks to remain shut for THESE days from November 7-14)
Banks will stay open in the states of Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.
There are a total of 10 holidays in the month of November which includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks are open as usual.
RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.