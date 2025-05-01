Here’s a breakdown of the key dates when banks will remain close.

If you're planning to conduct banking activities in May 2025, it’s crucial to be aware of the bank holidays that may affect services across India. While not all banks will close nationwide, various state-specific holidays could impact banking operations in certain regions. Here’s a breakdown of the key dates when banks will remain closed:

Nationwide Bank Holidays:

Banks across India will close for the second and fourth Saturdays of May 2025:

May 10 (Second Saturday)

May 24 (Fourth Saturday)

State-Specific Bank Holidays:

In addition to the nationwide closures, several state-specific holidays will lead to banking institutions suspending operations in certain regions:

1. May 1 (Wednesday) – Labour Day / Maharashtra Day

Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, and more, due to Maharashtra Day and Labour Day observances.

2. May 9 (Friday) – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Banks in West Bengal will be closed in honour of the birth anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore.

3. May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Poornima

Financial institutions will remain closed in multiple states, including Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar, as they observe Buddha Poornima.

4. May 16 (Friday) – Sikkim State Day

Banks will remain closed in Sikkim for the State Day celebrations.

5. May 26 (Monday) – Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed in observance of the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

6. May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

