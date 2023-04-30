Search icon
Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks to be closed for 12 days, know when and why

Due to holidays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, banks won't be open for 12 days in May 2023. Customers can plan their visit accordingly.

Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks to be closed for 12 days, know when and why
Bank holidays: In May 2023, banks will be closed for 12 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks will be closed on all national holidays, with some state-specific regional holidays.

The list of holidays that each state or region observes in addition to the federal holidays varies from state to state. For instance, certain states may mark holidays in honour of significant cultural occasions or local festivals.

In order to plan visits to the bank in May 2023, bank customers should be aware of the bank holidays.

Bank holiday in May 2023: 
May 1 (Monday): May Day, Maharashtra Day
May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
May 7: Sunday
May 9 (Tuesday): Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday
May 13: Second Saturday
May 14: Sunday
May 16 (Tuesday): State Day – Sikkim
May 21: Sunday
May 22 (Monday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan
May 24 (Wednesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura
May 27: Fourth Saturday
May 28: Sunday

Bank-related tasks, such as ATM services, cash-deposit machines, and online and mobile banking, won't cause any issues for bank customers. 

