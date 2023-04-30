Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks to be closed for 12 days, know when and why

Representational Image

Bank holidays: In May 2023, banks will be closed for 12 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks will be closed on all national holidays, with some state-specific regional holidays.

The list of holidays that each state or region observes in addition to the federal holidays varies from state to state. For instance, certain states may mark holidays in honour of significant cultural occasions or local festivals.

In order to plan visits to the bank in May 2023, bank customers should be aware of the bank holidays.

Bank holiday in May 2023:

May 1 (Monday): May Day, Maharashtra Day

May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

May 7: Sunday

May 9 (Tuesday): Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday

May 13: Second Saturday

May 14: Sunday

May 16 (Tuesday): State Day – Sikkim

May 21: Sunday

May 22 (Monday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan

May 24 (Wednesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura

May 27: Fourth Saturday

May 28: Sunday

Bank-related tasks, such as ATM services, cash-deposit machines, and online and mobile banking, won't cause any issues for bank customers.