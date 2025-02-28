These holidays fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates financial transactions like cheques and promissory notes.

Banks in India will remain closed for up to eight days in March 2025, apart from the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official bank holiday calendar, listing the days when banks will not operate due to state-wise festivals and national observances.

These holidays fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates financial transactions like cheques and promissory notes. Hence, customers should plan their banking activities accordingly.

Full list of bank holidays in March 2025

March 7 – Chapchar Kut

Banks will be closed in Mizoram for Chapchar Kut, the state's most popular festival, which marks the arrival of spring.

March 13 – Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala

Banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala for Holika Dahan, a Hindu festival symbolising the victory of good over evil, and Attukal Pongala, a significant festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

March 14 – Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra

On the occasion of Holi, banks will be closed in multiple states, including Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

March 15 – Holi/Yaosang (Second Day)

In continuation of Holi celebrations, banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, Manipur, and Bihar.

March 22 – Bihar Diwas

Bihar Diwas marks the state’s foundation day. Banks will remain closed in Bihar.

March 27 – Shab-e-Qadr

Observed as the night of the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad, banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.

March 28 – Jumat-ul-Vida

Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramadan before Eid, will be observed as a bank holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

March 31 – Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr)/Khutub-E-Ramzan

Banks will be closed in various states for Id-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.