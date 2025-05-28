Bank Holidays: At least 12 days in June banks will be closed in different states in India. Apart from the usual Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, banks will be closed for five different occasions in several states. The first bank holiday in June will be on the first day itself.

Bank Holidays: At least 12 days in June banks will be closed in different states in India. Apart from the usual Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, banks will be closed for five different occasions in several states. The first bank holiday in June will be on the first day itself as 1st June is a Sunday, a holiday. So, customers who want to complete any work related to banks should keep in mind the list of bank holidays. Apart from these leaves, customers can reach the banks on any day during their official timings. Here is a list of days banks will be closed in different states.

List of Bank Holidays in June

Sundays in June: June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29

Festivals in June: June 6 Eid-Ul-Azha (Holiday in Kerala), June 7 Bakr-Eid (All states), June 11 Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim), June 14 second Saturday (All places), June 27 Rath Yatra (Odisha, Manipur), June 28 fourth Saturday, June 30 Remna Ni (Mizoram)

Online Banking

Even after banks will be closed, customers can reach out to banks via online platforms. They can use online banking, ATM banking, and other online ways for transactions and other work. These online mode of banking will not be affected by the closing of banks for holidays purposes or even due to Saturdays and Sundays.

Three days holidays in these states

In Kerala, banks will be closed for 3 days continuously, from June 6-June 8. June 6 is Eid-Ul-Azha, June 7 is Bakr-Eid, and June 8 is a Sunday due to which banks here will be closed. In Odisha and Manipur also, banks will be closed for three days straight, from June 27 to June 29. And in Mizoram, banks will be closed for again three days at a stretch, from June 28 to June 30.