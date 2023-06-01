Bank holidays in June 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days, check list for Rs 2000 note exchange

Bank holidays in June 2023: Our lives are intricately intertwined with the multitude of transactions and services encompassed by the banking system. To stay aligned with the recent withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India, it is imperative to deposit any remaining Rs 2,000 notes in the bank before September 30. A noteworthy consideration for those planning to visit the bank in the following month is to be cognizant of the bank holidays scheduled for June, as this will impact the feasibility of exchanging the aforementioned notes. By strategically timing your visits, you can harmonize them with the array of planned holidays, ensuring a seamless experience.

The upcoming month of June will witness a total of 12 nationwide bank closures. To foster informed planning and preparation, the Reserve Bank of India meticulously releases an exhaustive list of bank holidays, encompassing national holidays, state holidays, and festivals. This proactive dissemination allows individuals to stay abreast of the bank closure schedule. Notably, bank holidays in June will be observed due to noteworthy occasions such as the Rath Yatra in Odisha, the Kharchi Puja, and Eid-ul-Azha across various states. Let us now delve into the precise days within the month of June when banks will be non-operational, fostering an atmosphere of restfulness and festivity.

While banks may be closed during these periods, the advent of alternative banking methods ensures uninterrupted financial transactions. In the current digital epoch, the avenues of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), mobile banking, and net banking provide seamless avenues for transferring funds between accounts. Furthermore, ATMs serve as convenient outlets for cash withdrawal, bestowing swift access to financial resources even during bank closures.

Now, let us familiarize ourselves with the bank holidays specifically observed in June 2023:

• June 4, 2023: Sunday (All banks closed)

• June 10, 2023: Second Saturday (All banks closed)

• June 11, 2023: Sunday (All banks closed)

• June 15, 2023: Raja Sankranti holiday in Mizoram and Odisha

• June 18, 2023: Sunday (All banks closed)

• June 20, 2023: Rath Yatra holiday in Odisha

• June 24, 2023: Fourth Saturday (All banks closed)

• June 25, 2023: Sunday (All banks closed)

• June 26, 2023: Kharchi Puja holiday in Tripura

• June 28, 2023: Eid Ul Azha holiday in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir

• June 29, 2023: Eid Ul Azha holiday in remaining states

• June 30, 2023: Rima Eid ul Azha holiday in Mizoram and Odisha

It is essential to diligently plan your banking activities in accordance with this comprehensive schedule, availing yourself of the alternative banking methods available during the aforementioned holidays. This astute approach will ensure a seamless and uninterrupted experience, empowering you to engage in uninterrupted financial transactions.

