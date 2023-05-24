Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Bank holidays in June 2023: 12 days of closure, check dates for Rs 2000 note exchange and other banking tasks

Banking institutions play a paramount role in the lives of ordinary individuals. From simple cash withdrawals to acquiring drafts and more, a visit to the bank is inevitable for various tasks. Adding to the buzz, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an order to replace the Rs 2,000 notes. The deadline for exchanging these notes is set for the 30th of September, 2023, granting ample time to avail oneself of this opportunity (2000 Rupee Note Exchange). However, it is crucial to note that June, a month packed with holidays (June 2023 Bank Holiday List), might pose certain challenges if one intends to engage in essential bank-related affairs during this period.

The duration of bank closures in June is a matter of interest for many. To ensure the convenience of customers, the Reserve Bank of India regularly releases a list of Bank Holidays specific to each month. These holidays are meticulously determined based on festivals and significant anniversaries observed in different states. In the month of June, in addition to the customary weekends, banks will remain closed in numerous states due to festivities such as Rath Yatra, Kharchi Puja, and Eid ul Azha. Consequently, a total of 12 bank holidays are scheduled for June 2023. Join us as we unravel the bank holiday schedule state-wise:

Bank closures in June 2023 are as follows:

• June 4, 2023: Banks will universally remain closed on this Sunday.

• June 10, 2023: A holiday will be observed in banks due to the second Saturday.

• June 11, 2023: Sunday marks yet another bank holiday.

• June 15, 2023: Mizoram and Odisha will experience bank closures on account of Raja Sankranti.

• June 18, 2023: Banks will be closed on this Sunday.

• June 20, 2023: Rath Yatra will lead to bank closures in Odisha.

• June 24, 2023: A bank holiday will be observed on the fourth.

• June 25, 2023: Sunday will once again be a universal bank holiday.

• June 26, 2023: Kharchi Puja will lead to bank closures in Tripura.

• June 28, 2023: Eid Ul Azha prompts bank closures in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

• June 29, 2023: On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, banks will be closed in other states.

• June 30, 2023: Reema Eid Ul Azha will result in bank closures in Mizoram and Odisha.

In this era of progressive transformations, banking methods have undergone significant changes. Today, individuals can effortlessly transfer funds between accounts using Mobile Banking and Net Banking from the comfort of their own homes. Furthermore, cash withdrawals can be smoothly carried out through ATMs. Additionally, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) enables hassle-free money transfers between accounts, eliminating the need for a physical visit to the bank.

Read more: Are post offices accepting deposits or exchanging Rs 2000 notes? Know here