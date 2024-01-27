Twitter
Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

In February 2024, banks will be open for business for 18 days, with closures accounting for various occasions, festivals, and public holidays.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

Bank holidays list 2024: As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule for February 2024, banks in India are slated to be closed for a total of 11 days during the month. Notably, while physical branches will observe holidays, online banking services will continue to operate nationwide throughout this period.

In February 2024, banks will be open for business for 18 days, with closures accounting for various occasions, festivals, and public holidays. It's essential to mention that these holidays encompass Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, aside from special events.

The RBI's holiday list is region-specific, varying from state to state. Here is the state-wise breakdown for February 2024:

  • February 4, 2024: Banks closed nationwide (Sunday).
  • February 10, 2024: Nationwide bank closure (Second Saturday) and Losar festival in Gangtok.
  • February 11, 2024: Banks closed nationwide (Sunday).
  • February 14, 2024: Banks closed in Tripura, Orissa, and West Bengal due to Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja.
  • February 15, 2024: Banks in Manipur closed for Lui-Ngai-Ni.
  • February 18, 2024: Banks closed nationwide (Sunday).
  • February 19, 2024: Bank holiday in Maharashtra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.
  • February 20, 2024: Bank holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh for their State Day.
  • February 24, 2024: Nationwide bank closure (Second Saturday).
  • February 25, 2024: Banks closed nationwide (Sunday).
  • February 26, 2024: Bank holiday in Arunachal Pradesh for Nyokum.

Customers planning to visit physical bank branches should take note of these closures, and it's crucial to be aware of the state-specific holidays that may impact banking services.

