Bank holidays in February 2022: Know which days to avoid for your visits

Bank Holidays in February 2022: If you are planning to visit your branch in person for some work related matter anytime soon, then remember that during the month of February there will be 12 bank holidays. The month of February is the shortest month of the year.
Hence, it is important for everyone to know that apart from Sundays and two Saturdays, which days will fall under bank holidays. Remember these holidays will vary from state to state. RBI says that the bank holidays may vary from region to region according to the special festivals falling under those regions.
Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks will remain closed for 6 days in February, but apart from these, banks will remain closed for customers on some other days also. So here is a complete list of bank holidays in February.
February 2, Wednesday (Sonam Lochhar) - Bank Holiday in Sikkim Region
February 5, Saturday (Saraswati Puja/Bansant Panchami) - Bank Holiday in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Agartala
February 6, Sunday - Weekend
February 12, Saturday - Second Saturday
February 13, Sunday - Weekend
February 15, Tuesday (Hazrat Ali Birthday/Lui-Ngai-Ni) - Bank Holiday in Lucknow, Kanpur and Imphal
February 16, Wednesday (Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday) - Holiday in Chandigarh
February 18, Friday (Dol Jatra) - Holiday in Kolkata
February 19, Saturday (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti) - Bank Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur
February 20, Sunday - Weekend
February 26, Saturday - Fourth Saturday
February 27, Sunday - Weekend.