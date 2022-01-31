Bank holidays in February 2022: Know which days to avoid for your visits

Bank Holidays in February 2022: If you are planning to visit your branch in person for some work related matter anytime soon, then remember that during the month of February there will be 12 bank holidays. The month of February is the shortest month of the year.

Hence, it is important for everyone to know that apart from Sundays and two Saturdays, which days will fall under bank holidays. Remember these holidays will vary from state to state. RBI says that the bank holidays may vary from region to region according to the special festivals falling under those regions.

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks will remain closed for 6 days in February, but apart from these, banks will remain closed for customers on some other days also. So here is a complete list of bank holidays in February.

List of holidays

February 2, Wednesday (Sonam Lochhar) - Bank Holiday in Sikkim Region

February 5, Saturday (Saraswati Puja/Bansant Panchami) - Bank Holiday in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Agartala

February 6, Sunday - Weekend

February 12, Saturday - Second Saturday

February 13, Sunday - Weekend

February 15, Tuesday (Hazrat Ali Birthday/Lui-Ngai-Ni) - Bank Holiday in Lucknow, Kanpur and Imphal

February 16, Wednesday (Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday) - Holiday in Chandigarh

February 18, Friday (Dol Jatra) - Holiday in Kolkata

February 19, Saturday (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti) - Bank Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur

February 20, Sunday - Weekend

February 26, Saturday - Fourth Saturday

February 27, Sunday - Weekend.