Bank Holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed for up to 14 days, check state-wise list

The private sector and public sector banks to remain closed for up to 14 days in the month of December 2022 according to the RBI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

Bank Holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed for up to 14 days, check state-wise list
The Reserve Bank of India issues a list of holidays for the private sector and public sector banks to be shut, however, internet banking services are available. According to the list of RBI holidays, the banks will remain closed for 14 days in the month of December 2022. The holidays comprise of occasions, Sundays and the second and fourth of Saturdays. 
 
Every year in the month of December, there is a prominent public holiday called Christmas. On December 25, the celebration is observed all around the nation. On the occasion of this event, a few private institutions will announce a lengthy leave of absence. In December 2022, there are other state-specific regional holidays in addition to Christmas. (Also Read: What are the benefits of RBI's Digital Rupee? Can you buy digital rupee?)
 
Here’s a list of holidays for December 2022 in your city:
 
December 1, 2022: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day- Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh
December 3, 2022: World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier- Tripura, Goa
December 5, 2022: Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti- Jammu and Kashmir
December 10, 2022: Second Saturday
December 11, 2022: Sunday
December 12, 2022: Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma- Meghalaya 
December 18, 2022: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti- Meghalaya, Chandigarh
December 18, 2022: Sunday
December 19, 2022: Goa Liberation Day- Goa
December 24, 2022: Christmas Eve/Fourth Saturday- Mizoram, Meghalaya
December 24, 2022: Fourth Saturday
December 25, 2022: Sunday
December 25, 2022: Christmas Day- All over India
December 26, 2022: Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti- Haryana
December 26, 2022: Christmas Holiday- Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana
December 30, 2022: Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah- Sikkim and Meghalaya
December 31, 2022: New Year’s Eve- Manipur
 
Therefore, if you need to visit your bank office for any crucial banking business next month, this holiday calendar will be very helpful to you. Plan properly when you go.
