Bank Holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed for up to 14 days, check state-wise list

The Reserve Bank of India issues a list of holidays for the private sector and public sector banks to be shut, however, internet banking services are available. According to the list of RBI holidays, the banks will remain closed for 14 days in the month of December 2022. The holidays comprise of occasions, Sundays and the second and fourth of Saturdays.

Also Read: What are the benefits of RBI's Digital Rupee? Can you buy digital rupee?) Every year in the month of December, there is a prominent public holiday called Christmas. On December 25, the celebration is observed all around the nation. On the occasion of this event, a few private institutions will announce a lengthy leave of absence. In December 2022, there are other state-specific regional holidays in addition to Christmas. (

Here’s a list of holidays for December 2022 in your city:

December 1, 2022: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day- Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

December 3, 2022: World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier- Tripura, Goa

December 5, 2022: Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti- Jammu and Kashmir

December 10, 2022: Second Saturday

December 11, 2022: Sunday

December 12, 2022: Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma- Meghalaya

December 18, 2022: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti- Meghalaya, Chandigarh

December 18, 2022: Sunday

December 19, 2022: Goa Liberation Day- Goa

December 24, 2022: Christmas Eve/Fourth Saturday- Mizoram, Meghalaya

December 24, 2022: Fourth Saturday

December 25, 2022: Sunday

December 25, 2022: Christmas Day- All over India

December 26, 2022: Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti- Haryana

December 26, 2022: Christmas Holiday- Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana

December 30, 2022: Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah- Sikkim and Meghalaya

December 31, 2022: New Year’s Eve- Manipur