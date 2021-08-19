Bank Holidays August update: Banks to remain closed for 9 more days in August starting today - Know details here

Banks in the country will be closed for nine days this month from August 19 (Thursday) onwards.

Of the remaining 9 holidays, 6 are state-wise holidays, religious celebrations or festivals as per the RBI list of bank holidays, while the three others are common weekend leaves – two Sundays and the Fourth Saturday of the month.

The guidelines released by RBI mentions that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates. RBI notified holidays for lenders under these categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Most of the statewide holidays don't apply to all the banks for all the days off. However, most banks in the country will remain closed on Muharram and Krishna Janmashtami.

Bank holidays differ from state to state but on the following days, all the banks remain shut.

Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday.

Another important thing to take note of is that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and on Sundays, as it has been made compulsory by the RBI.

Full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate from August 19 onwards:

1) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

2) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

3) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

4) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

5) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

6) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

7) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

8) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

9) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad).