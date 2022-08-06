August Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to remain closed 6 days this week, see full list

Picture: File Photo

As there will be numerous festivals and significant days to be observed in the second week of August, banks will be closed for the majority of the days in the upcoming week. In the second week of this month, there are six holidays that will be observe in different regions, across country. Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, and other holidays are among them.

August has a total of 18 bank holidays, one of which has already passed. Due to festivities in some regions, financial institutions in some locations stay closed on 13 regional holidays. A list of bank holidays for August 2022 has already been released by the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI. In accordance with the timetable, the bank holidays will be honored.

List of dates when Banks will be closed in next week

August 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 are designated as holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Muharram, Patriot's Day and some other. It is important to keep in mind that many bank holidays have a regional bent and might differ from state to state and from bank to bank.

Full list of festivals and places till 20 August

8th August, 2022: Muharram (Ashoora) - Jammu, Srinagar

9th August, 2022: Muharram (Ashoora) - Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

11th August, 2022: Raksha Bandhan - Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

12th August, 2022: Raksha Bandhan - Kanpur, and Lucknow

13th August, 2022: Patriot’s Day - Imphal, Second Saturday

14th August, 2022: Second Sunday

15th August, 2022: Independence Day - All over India

16th August, 2022: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) - Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

18th August, 2022: Janmashtami - Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

19th August, 2022: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi - Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

20th August, 2022: Sri Krishna Ashtami - Hyderabad

READ | 'Focus on testing, vaccination': Centre to Delhi and 6 states amid rise in Covid cases