Bank Holidays in April 2022: Check full list here

If you have any important work related to the bank in the month of April, you should keep a check on the bank holidays. As our country houses diverse cultures and festive seasons, bank holidays often vary from one state to another. While you can still use online banking services on bank holidays, it is crucial to know when will banks be closed for all other services.

Here is a region-wise list of bank holidays in April 2022:

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 2 April 2022 Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Belapur (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 2 April 2022 Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Chandigarh

Date Reason for Holiday 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Date Reason for Holiday 1 April 2022 Yearly Closing of Bank Account 2 April 2022 Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) 14 April 2022 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu 15 April 2022 Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

