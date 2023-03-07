Bank Holidays for Holi 2023 week: List of states with closed banks for three consecutive days

Holi 2023: If you're planning on going to the bank today, hold up a moment as banks will be closed for three consecutive days due to Holi celebrations in many states. So, if you need to do some important bank-related work, you may check the bank holiday list first.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases this list in advance to help customers plan their banking tasks accordingly. It's a bummer when bank holidays stop us from doing important stuff, but knowing the holidays beforehand helps us work around them.

Holi is one of the most significant festivals in India, and it's celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in North India. That's why banks in many states will remain closed for three consecutive days, starting from Holika Dahan on Tuesday, March 07, 2023. Banks in Dehradun, Telangana, Jammu, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kanpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Panaji are closed today.

On the day of Holi, March 08, 2023, banks in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal, Patna, Raipur, Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Shillong, Bhopal, Lucknow, Delhi, Srinagar, and Shimla will remain closed. Finally, on March 09, 2023, banks in Bihar will be closed due to Holi or Osang celebrations.

If you're wondering about the total number of bank holidays this March, including Saturdays and Sundays, there are 12 in total. You can find the complete list on the RBI website.

Don't worry if you're stuck with important bank tasks during holidays. You can always rely on net banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATM services, and digital payment options to get things done.

Read more: Senior Citizens Fixed Deposits: Banks offering 9 to 9.50 percent interest on FDs, check details