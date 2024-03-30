Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money laundering case

Bank Holidays April 2024: Branches to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

8 foods diabetic patients must eat

This Mughal emperor imprisoned his own father

8 foods that are healthy but not 'nutritious'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank Holidays April 2024: Branches to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, banks will be closed as per the RBI's directive since 2015.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In April 2024, banks in India will be closed for a total of 14 days due to various holidays, including public holidays and regular closures. The holidays fall into three categories: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, those under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, banks will be closed as per the RBI's directive since 2015. Sundays are regular closure days for banks. Despite these closures, online banking services will still be available nationwide.

Bank holidays in April 2024:

April 1: Banks will be closed for yearly accounts except in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kolkata, Shillong, and Shimla.
April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida – Banks closed in Hyderabad and Telangana.
April 9: Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra – Banks closed in various cities.
April 10: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) – Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
April 11: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) – Banks closed across the country except in certain cities.
April 13: Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival – Banks closed in some cities.
April 15: Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day – Banks closed in Guwahati and Shimla.
April 17: Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) – Banks closed in various cities.
April 20: Garia Puja – Banks closed in Agartala.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Meet Bollywood's glamour girl, who gave India's first ever bold photoshoot, then quit films, moved to Pakistan due to...

DNA TV Show: Analysis on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in liquor policy case

Mukhtar Ansari's death: Security beefed up in UP's Ghazipur, last rites at 10 am

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement