Bank Holidays April 2024: Branches to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

In April 2024, banks in India will be closed for a total of 14 days due to various holidays, including public holidays and regular closures. The holidays fall into three categories: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, those under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, banks will be closed as per the RBI's directive since 2015. Sundays are regular closure days for banks. Despite these closures, online banking services will still be available nationwide.

Bank holidays in April 2024:

April 1: Banks will be closed for yearly accounts except in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kolkata, Shillong, and Shimla.

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida – Banks closed in Hyderabad and Telangana.

April 9: Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra – Banks closed in various cities.

April 10: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) – Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

April 11: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) – Banks closed across the country except in certain cities.

April 13: Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival – Banks closed in some cities.

April 15: Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day – Banks closed in Guwahati and Shimla.

April 17: Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) – Banks closed in various cities.

April 20: Garia Puja – Banks closed in Agartala.