Bank Holidays April 2023: City-wise list and days when branches will remain closed in first week of April

File Photo

Banks all over India are set to remain closed on certain days in April 2023, next month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a list of bank holidays for next month. However, online banking services will continue to operate as before.

In the first week of April, starting tomorrow, banks will be closed for 7 days including weekend offs.

So, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank-related important work next week, you must note down the number of days when branches will be closed in various cities in the first week of April, from April 1 to April 8, 2023.

Banks will remain closed for a total of 16 days in the month of April as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are weekends.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April first week of 2023. Check out the list here.

April 1, 2023

Banks on April 1 will be closed due to the annual closing of the banks. Banks in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh will remain open.

April 2, 2023

Sunday

April 3, 2023

Mahavir Jayanti

April 4, 2023

Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi).

April 5, 2023

Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Bank will be closed in Hyderabad)

April 7, 2023

Good Friday (Banks will be closed all over India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar).

April 8, 2023

Saturday.