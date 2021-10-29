Headlines

Bank holidays ALERT in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week - Check full list here

Bank Holidays in November 2021: Next week has Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations lined up.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 11:37 AM IST

The month of November 2021 is just around the corner and it is important to know all private and public bank holidays before we plan a visit to these financial institutes. All private and government banks will remain closed for five (5) days next week. In such a situation, if you have any important work related to the bank next week, you should plan your work keeping in mind the holidays. As far as the whole month of November is concerned, banks will remain shut for as many as 17 days throughout prolonged festivals across the country. 

The guidelines released by RBI mentions that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates. RBI notified holidays for lenders under these categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ from state to state but on the following days, all the banks remain shut.

Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday.

Another important thing to take note of is that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and on Sundays, as it has been made compulsory by the RBI. 

In the upcoming week starting November 1, all public and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for as many as five out of seven days. The lenders all over India will close on these days amid festivities such as Diwali and Bhai Dooj during the next week. 

Going by the RBI list of holidays in the upcoming month, all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Diwali, which falls on November 4. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays starting November 1, 2021:

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla
Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:
November 7: Sunday

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

