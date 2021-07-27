Bank holidays ALERT in August: Banks will remain closed for 15 days - Check full list here

Banks will will remain closed for 15 days in August so you should check the list of bank holidays before visiting your bank for any important purpose.

As per RBI calendar, a total of eight holidays are in August 2021 apart from weekends.

It is to be noted that bank holidays are categorised into three sections by Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts. So, there will be a lot of holidays in August due to festivals under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bank holidays vary in various states across the country and not all holidays are observed by all the banking companies. Bank holidays also depend on the festivals which are observed in specific states.

August 1 is on Sunday which means that banks will remain closed on the first day of the next month. Apart from the second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and Sunday, a total of eight holidays are in August. On 15th August 2021 will be a holiday due to Sunday and also Independence Day.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in August:

August 13: Patriot’s Day

August 16: Parse New Year

August 19: Muharram (Ashoora)

August 20: Muharram/First Onam

August 21: Thiruvonam

August 23: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

August 30: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi:

August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami

The Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) which is on August 16, 2021 will be a bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur. There will be a bank holiday on August 19, 2021, in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar due to Muharram (Ashoora).

The second and fourth Saturdays are falling on these dates in August:

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 22: Sunday

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Sunday

Notably, while you will not be able to make use of offline banking operations on the above mentioned dates, online banking activities will work as usual.