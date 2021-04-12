Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Personal Finance


Bank Holidays alert! Banks to remain closed for 6 days between April 10-April 16, here's why

It is to be noted that bank holidays keep on changing in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies.


Bank holidays

Share

Written By

Edited By

Tanweer Azam

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 12, 2021, 12:52 PM IST

If you want to visit bank for some important work then it seems that Monday (April 12) is the only day in several states when you can get your work done as it is the only working day between April 10 and April 16. Notably, banks will be closed for 6 days from April 10 to April 16.

It is to be noted that bank holidays keep on changing in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Then, bank holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states.

Take a look at important bank dates when banks will remain closed:

April 10: Second Saturday

April 11: Sunday off

April  13: Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April  14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April  15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April  16: Bohag Bihu 

But customers will be able to use internet banking and mobile banking to undertake their banking transactions during the holidays.