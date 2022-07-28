Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 18 days in August 2022, full list here

File photo

Banks across the country will be closed for up to 19 days in the month of August 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays.



Notably, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 19 bank holidays in August. Out of which six are weekend holidays and other regional holidays.

Bank Holidays in August 2022

Drukpa Tshe-zi: August 1

Muharram (Ashoora): August 8

Muharram (Ashoora): August 9

Raksha Bandhan: August 11

Raksha Bandhan: August 12

Patriot’s Day: August 13

Independence Day: August 15

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16

Janmashtami: August 18

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 19

Sri Krishna Ashtami: August 20

Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 29

Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi: August 31

Weekend holidays in August 2022:

Sunday: August 7

Second Saturday: August 13

Sunday: August 14

Sunday: August 21

Fourth Saturday: August 27

Sunday: August 28