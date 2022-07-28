Search icon
Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 18 days in August 2022, full list here

Bank holidays in August 2022: While there were 14 bank holidays in July, there are as many as 18 bank holidays in August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

File photo

Banks across the country will be closed for up to 19 days in the month of August 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays. 
 
Notably, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 19 bank holidays in August. Out of which six are weekend holidays and other regional holidays.

Bank Holidays in August 2022
Drukpa Tshe-zi: August 1
Muharram (Ashoora): August 8
Muharram (Ashoora): August 9
Raksha Bandhan: August 11
Raksha Bandhan: August 12
Patriot’s Day: August 13
Independence Day: August 15
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16
Janmashtami: August 18
Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 19
Sri Krishna Ashtami: August 20
Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 29
Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi: August 31

Weekend holidays in August 2022: 
Sunday: August 7
Second Saturday: August 13
Sunday: August 14
Sunday: August 21
Fourth Saturday: August 27
Sunday: August 28

 

