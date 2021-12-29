Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 16 days in January 2022 - Full list here

Banks across the country will be closed for up to 16 days in Janaury 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays.

According to a list of bank holidays published on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar will remain open on Republic Day (January 26).

Notably, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Bank Holidays in January 2022

01 January 2022: New Year’s Day

03 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong

04 January 2022: Losoong

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal

15 January 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam

26 January 2022: Republic Day

Banks will remain closed on January 1, 2022 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, and Shillong. On the occasion of the New Year's festival or Losoong, banks in Aizawl and Gangtok will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2022. Banks in Gangtok will be closed on January 4, 2022 to mark Losoong. On January 11, 2022, banks will remain closed in Aizawl. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, banks in Kolkata will be closed on January 12th.

Weekend holidays in January 2022

02 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

08 January 2022: Second Saturday

09 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

16 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

30 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)