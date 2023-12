Bank Holidays 2024: Here's the full list from January to December

In India, banks observe closure on public holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays, along with every Sunday of the month.

As we prepare to welcome the arrival of 2024 and say goodbye to December 2023, it's a good idea to take note of the upcoming bank holidays for the year ahead.

Apart from the customary festivals and national holidays, there will be a total of 24 Saturdays off throughout the year. These Saturdays off fall on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Keep in mind that holiday schedules might differ between states, so it's a wise move to check the holiday calendar of your local bank branch before scheduling any visits for official purposes.

Here's a detailed list of bank holidays in 2024: