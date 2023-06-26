Bank Holidays 2023 Alert in July! Banks to remain shut for 15 days, check list here

File photo

July 2023 Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of July 2023 bank holidays. Banks will be closed in many states during the month of July in addition to the usual weekends because of events like Ker Puja, Muharram, and Ashoora.

On July 29, according to the RBI's bank holidays list, banks will be closed on public holidays and regional holidays. In the month of July, banks will remain closed for 15 days. Banks in Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on account of Muharram.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023

July 2, 2023: Sunday

July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

July 6, 2023: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day- Banks to remain closed in Mizoram

July 8, 2023: Second Saturday

July 9, 2023: Sunday

July 11, 2023: Ker Puja- Banks to remain closed in Tripura

July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Sikkim

July 16, 2023: Sunday

July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya

July 21, 2023: Drukpa Tshe-zi - Banks to remain closed in Sikkim

July 22, Fourth Saturday

July 23, 2023: Sunday

July 28, 2023: Ashoora - Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir

July 29, 2023: Muharram (Tajiya)

July 30, 2023: Sunday

RBI bank holidays may differ for banks of different states. As per RBI holiday list, a total of 8 holidays are state specific for many festivals across different states.