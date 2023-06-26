Bank Holidays 2023 Alert in July! Banks to remain shut for 15 days, check list here

July 2023 Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of July 2023 bank holidays. Banks will be closed in many states during the month of July in addition to the usual weekends because of events like Ker Puja, Muharram, and Ashoora.
On July 29, according to the RBI's bank holidays list, banks will be closed on public holidays and regional holidays. In the month of July, banks will remain closed for 15 days. Banks in Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on account of Muharram.
Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023
RBI bank holidays may differ for banks of different states. As per RBI holiday list, a total of 8 holidays are state specific for many festivals across different states.