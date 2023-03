Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates

File photo

According to the RBI's bank holidays list, banks will be closed on March 8 on an account of Holi 2023. Not only that, in some states banks will remain shut on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) as well on the occasion of Holika Dahan 2023.

However, Bank will remain closed for 12 days in March 2023 including second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays. Few holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.

Many festivals are there in the month of March 2023 such as Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, and more.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2023:

1. March 03, 2023 - Chapchar Koot in Aizawl

2. March 05, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

3. March 07, 2023 - Holi/Holika Dahan/Dhulendi/Dol Jatra/Yaosang in various cities

4. March 08, 2023 - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Holi in multiple cities

5. March 09, 2023 - Holi in Patna

6. March 11, 2023 - Second Saturday Holiday

7. March 12, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

8. March 19, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

9. March 22, 2023 - Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Bihar Day/First Navratri/Telugu New Year in multiple cities

10. March 25, 2023 - Fourth Saturday

11. March 26, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

12. March 30, 2023 - Ram Navami in multiple cities

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Weekly Holiday