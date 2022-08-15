Search icon
Bank Holidays 2022 in August: Banks to remain shut for THESE days starting from today, full list here

Bank Holidays 2022 in August: banks will remain closed for the public for several days in the month of August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

File photo

August Bank holidays ALERT: Banks across the country will be closed for a few days this week starting from today. August has a total of 18 bank holidays. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays. 
 
Notably, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 19 bank holidays in August. Out of which six are weekend holidays and other regional holidays.

Bank Holidays this week

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami

19th August, 2022: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi - Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

20th August, 2022: Sri Krishna Ashtami - Hyderabad

Weekend holidays in August 2022: 

Sunday: August 7

Second Saturday: August 13

Sunday: August 14

Sunday: August 21

Fourth Saturday: August 27

Sunday: August 28

