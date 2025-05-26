Customers can still use several services online, despite a bank holiday in this state.

Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances. Now, as per the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Tripura due to the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the legendary Bengali poet

Who Was Kazi Nazrul Islam?

Kazi Nazrul Islam was a Bengali poet, writer, journalist, lyricist, and musician. He was popularly known as Bidrohi Kobi or Rebel Poet due to his participation in the Indian Independence Movement. He poured his passion into a vast collection of poems, songs, novels, and stories, weaving themes of equality, justice, resistance against oppression, anti-colonialism, humanity, and deep spiritual devotion.

Are banks open on Saturday, May 31?

Banks across the country will remain open on Saturday, May 31, since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. As per the RBI calendar, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. However, banks will be closed on the next day, June 1, 2025, a Sunday. Banks are closed on all Sundays of the month. This means that banks in Agartala will be closed for two days next week.

These services will be available during bank holidays

Customers can still use several services online:

- Internet banking and mobile apps for fund transfers, balance checks, and payments

- NEFT/RTGS fund transfers (as per availability)

- ATM services and card payments

- Requests for chequebooks, DDs, or account updates through digital channels

