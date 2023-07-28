Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reads script, operates mobile in the house? clip from live footage leaves netizens puzzled

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Numerous regional festivals will be held across the nation in August 2023, check the state-wise full list here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

Bank holiday in August 2023: For Independence Day, Thiruvonam, and the Parsi New Year, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in August 2023. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar indicates that banks would be closed for 14 days in August 2023, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays.

In August, there will be eight state-specific holidays. In a few states, public and commercial banks would be closed on special days like Tendong Lho Rum Faat, the Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and others.

Customers should plan their days properly if they intend to visit banks throughout the month. However, nationwide access to Internet banking will be possible every day.

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat ( No banking in Gangtok)
August 12: Second Saturday of the month
August 13: Second Sunday of the month
August 15: Independence Day (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)
August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur to celebrate Parsi New Year)
August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)
August 20: Third Sunday
August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month
August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month
August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate First Onam)
August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate Thiruvonam.0
August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar on account of Raksha Bandhan)

DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

SSC JE 2023: Apply for 1324 Junior Engineer posts at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

Noida to get 150-metre-tall mall at Greater Noida Expressway; location, facilities, shop rates revealed

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MOST WATCHED

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

