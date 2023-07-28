Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Numerous regional festivals will be held across the nation in August 2023, check the state-wise full list here.

Bank holiday in August 2023: For Independence Day, Thiruvonam, and the Parsi New Year, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in August 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar indicates that banks would be closed for 14 days in August 2023, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays.

In August, there will be eight state-specific holidays. In a few states, public and commercial banks would be closed on special days like Tendong Lho Rum Faat, the Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and others.

Customers should plan their days properly if they intend to visit banks throughout the month. However, nationwide access to Internet banking will be possible every day.

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat ( No banking in Gangtok)

August 12: Second Saturday of the month

August 13: Second Sunday of the month

August 15: Independence Day (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)

August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur to celebrate Parsi New Year)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)

August 20: Third Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month

August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate First Onam)

August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate Thiruvonam.0

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar on account of Raksha Bandhan)