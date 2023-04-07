Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Bank holiday for Good Friday today: Banks to remain closed on April 7 in these cities, check full list here

Public and private sector banks will remain closed tomorrow, April 7 on the account of Good Friday in some states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

Bank holiday for Good Friday today: Banks to remain closed on April 7 in these cities, check full list here
File photo

As per RBI's bank holidays list, banks will be closed today (April 7) on an account of Good Friday 2023 in some states. 

Christians observe Good Friday as a day to remember Jesus' crucifixion. Good Friday is on April 7, and Easter will be celebrated on April 9. 

Banks will be closed on April 7 Good Friday in 
Aizawl, Belapur Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

The Bank Holiday April 2023 list is as follows:

1. April 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide, except for Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh, due to annual closing.

2. April 2, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

3. April 4, 2023 - Banks will be closed in various cities due to Mahavir Jayanti.

4. April 5, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

5. April 7, 2023 - Good Friday will cause banks to be closed nationwide, except for Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

6. April 8, 2023 - The second Saturday will cause banks to be closed nationwide.

7.  April 9, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

8. April 14, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide, except for Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla, due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

9. April 15, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year.

10. April 16, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

11. April 18, 2023 - Shab-e-Qadr will cause banks to be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

12. April 21, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

13. April 22, 2023 - Banks will be closed in several places due to Eid and the fourth Saturday.

14. April 23, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

15. April 30, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

It is important to be aware of bank holidays in April 2023 to avoid disruptions and inconveniences while dealing with banking tasks. Although banks will be closed on most of these days, online facilities and ATMs remain operational, and UPI can be used to make payments.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.