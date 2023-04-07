Bank holiday for Good Friday today: Banks to remain closed on April 7 in these cities, check full list here

File photo

As per RBI's bank holidays list, banks will be closed today (April 7) on an account of Good Friday 2023 in some states.

Christians observe Good Friday as a day to remember Jesus' crucifixion. Good Friday is on April 7, and Easter will be celebrated on April 9.

Banks will be closed on April 7 Good Friday in

Aizawl, Belapur Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

The Bank Holiday April 2023 list is as follows:

1. April 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide, except for Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh, due to annual closing.

2. April 2, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

3. April 4, 2023 - Banks will be closed in various cities due to Mahavir Jayanti.

4. April 5, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

5. April 7, 2023 - Good Friday will cause banks to be closed nationwide, except for Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

6. April 8, 2023 - The second Saturday will cause banks to be closed nationwide.

7. April 9, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

8. April 14, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide, except for Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla, due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

9. April 15, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year.

10. April 16, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

11. April 18, 2023 - Shab-e-Qadr will cause banks to be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

12. April 21, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

13. April 22, 2023 - Banks will be closed in several places due to Eid and the fourth Saturday.

14. April 23, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

15. April 30, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

It is important to be aware of bank holidays in April 2023 to avoid disruptions and inconveniences while dealing with banking tasks. Although banks will be closed on most of these days, online facilities and ATMs remain operational, and UPI can be used to make payments.