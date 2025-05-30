According to this schedule, banks remain closed every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The country’s economy relies heavily on banks, so bank holidays affect many important activities. As Saturday approaches, people often wonder whether banks will be open or closed. This time, Saturday falls on May 31, which is the last day of the month for most corporate employees usually receive their salaries. This has led to added confusion about whether salaries will be credited if banks are closed on that day.

Are banks open or closed on May 31?

In India, banks follow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. According to this schedule, banks remain closed every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This May, the second Saturday was on May 10 and the fourth Saturday was on May 24. Since May 31 is the fifth Saturday, banks will be open and function as usual. So, if you need to visit the bank on Saturday, May 31, you can do so without any issues.

Nowadays, personal banking has become almost completely digital. Most transactions, like sending money and making online payments, are done through banking apps from the comfort of home. This reduces the need to visit the bank in person. However, some tasks, such as depositing checks or demand drafts, closing accounts, or opening new accounts, still require a visit to the bank. When opening an account, you must either visit the branch or bank staff will come to your location, but only on their working days.

Bank holidays in June?

June has four Saturdays: June 7, 14, 21, and 28. Out of these, June 14 (the second Saturday) and June 28 (the fourth Saturday) will be bank holidays. Banks will remain open on June 7 and June 21. Generally, when a month has five Saturdays, banks stay open on the fifth Saturday.