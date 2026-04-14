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Bank Holiday April 14, 2026: Are banks open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti? Check state-wise list

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Bank Holiday April 14, 2026: Are banks open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti? Check state-wise list
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Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Tuesday, 14 April, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. The holiday applies in major cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year. According to the RBI calendar, April 2026 has 16 bank holidays.

Bank holidays in India vary by state and are based on local festivals and observances. As a result, bank closures are not uniform across the country. While branches in select cities will remain shut on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi, others may continue to operate.

Bank Holiday - April 13 to April 19

15 April – Wednesday – Pohela Boishakh / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day – Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to the weekend off

Apart from these, banks will be closed on Sundays and the fourth Saturday according to the RBI bank holiday rules.

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.

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