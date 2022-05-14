Bank Holiday Alert! Will banks remain closed on Buddha Purnima 2022? Check list

File Photo

We are halfway through the month of May. We had told you before that banks will be shut for 11 days in May 2022. This coming week itself, banks will be closed for 2 days.

In the month of May, there are four holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining seven are weekend leaves. Customers will still be able to use the online banking services during bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ for different states of India, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

List of bank holidays in the coming week of May 2022

May 15, 2022: Sunday

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar]

List of bank holidays in the remaining days of May 2022

May 22, 2022: Sunday

May 28, 2022: Saturday

May 29, 2022: Sunday

We suggest that if you have any significant bank-related work, you should complete it keeping in mind these holidays.