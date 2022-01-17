Bank Holiday Alert for January 2022: Banks to remain closed for 7 days - Check full list here

Bank Holidays in January 2022: All private and government banks will be closed for a total of 7 days starting January 16, 2022 in various states. You must finish all your important work related to the bank while keeping in mind these holidays.

Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays. In the month of January, banks across the country will be closed for up to 16 days. Nine of the holidays have already been used up.

According to a list of bank holidays published on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar will remain open on Republic Day (January 26).

Notably, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Bank Holidays in the second half of January 2022

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/ Sankranti/ Pongal/ Thiruvalluvar Day

January 18: Thai Poosam, Chennai

January 26: Republic Day - Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala

Weekend holidays in January 2022

January 16, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 22, 2022: Fourth Saturday

January 23, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 30, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)