Bank Holiday Alert for February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 12 days this month, check full list

Bank Holidays in February 2022: Banks will remain closed for 12 days in February month of this year. Earlier, there were 16 days holidays in the month of January. These holidays of February also include the second and fourth Saturdays plus the Sundays.

In the month of February, there will be bank holidays on Basant Panchami and Guru Ravidas Jayanti. However, all banks across the country will not remain closed for 12 days in the entire month. Different states have different holidays. Some holidays/festivals falling in the month of February are related to a particular state or region.

Hence bank holidays may vary from state to state. So if you are planning to visit your bank in person then do so only after looking at the list of holidays. In this last week of January also, banks will remain closed on Wednesday January 26 which is our Republic Day.

Here is the list of holidays

February 2 - Sonam Lochhar (banks closed in Gangtok)

February 5 - Saraswati Puja/Shri Panchami/Basant Panchami (Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata)

February 6 - Sunday

February 12 - Second Saturday of the month

February 13 - Sunday

February 15 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti (banks closed in Chandigarh)

February 18 - Doljatra (banks closed in Kolkata)

February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20 - Sunday

February 26 - Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27 - Sunday