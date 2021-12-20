Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut on these 6 days in December - Check full list

As the festive week approaches us, all public and private sector banks will remain shut for at least six days in December. The only national holiday December has is for Christmas when the banks will remain shut across India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides a list of holidays for banks every year. This year, December includes seven state-wise holidays that include Christmas that is also falling on a second Saturday of the month which is already a notified holiday for banks across India.

However, there still are holidays that you should take note of for bank-related work. The good news is that many holidays are state-wise so not everybody will be affected by this.

Here is a complete list of holidays for December as per RBI:

- December 24: Christmas Eve - Aizawl, Shillong

- December 25: Christmas - Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

- December 27: Christmas Celebration - Aizawl

- December 30: U Kiang Nangbah - Shillong

- December 31: New Year’s Eve - Aizawl

Here are the state-wise holidays for December:

- December 19: Sunday

- December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

- December 26: Sunday