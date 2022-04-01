Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut in THESE Indian states tomorrow - Check complete list

Tomorrow April 2, 2022, public and private sector banks will remain closed in several cities of India on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, 1st Navratra, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

We suggest that if you have any work related to the bank, you complete it, keeping in mind where banks will be closed on Saturday (April 2).

Notably, all private and government banks will be shut for a total of 15 days in April.

Here is a list of Indian states where banks will be shut tomorrow (April 2)

April 2, 2022 - Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)

Banks will remain shut in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir.

It is important to note that according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on some specified dates.

READ | Greater Noida authority set to change names of sectors - Know how they will be renamed

RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

READ | Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April 2022 - Check complete citywise list

Here is a list of other three days where the banks will remain closed this week;

April 3, 2022 - Sunday (Across India)

April 4, 2022 - Sarhul (Jharkhand)

April 5, 2022 - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Telangana)