Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut for THESE days in May 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces a bank holiday calendar every year. This calendar states banks in which states will be closed on particular dates.
Notably, the RBI decides bank holidays in four categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Besides some national holidays, there are certain state-specific holidays what include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Since most of us have bank related work every now and then, it is important to keep a check on the bank holidays announced by RBI.
Here’s a full list of the bank holidays in May 2022
May 1 (Sunday): May Day – Across the country/ Maharashtra Day – Maharashtra
May 2 (Monday): Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti – Several states
May 3 (Tuesday): Idul Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)
May 4 (Wednesday): Idul Fitr – Telangana
May 9 (Monday): Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura
May 13 (Thursday): Idul Fitr – National
May 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday
May 16 (Monday): State Day, Buddha Purnima – Sikkim and other states
May 24 (Tuesday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Sikkim
May 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday
Bank holidays are also determined on the basis of religious events.
In case, you are having some important work to complete in the month of May, make sure to keep an eye on this list of bank holidays so that you don’t miss getting important tasks completed.