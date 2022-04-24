Headlines

Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut for THESE days in May 2022

Besides some national holidays, there are certain state-specific holidays what include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 06:46 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces a bank holiday calendar every year. This calendar states banks in which states will be closed on particular dates.

Notably, the RBI decides bank holidays in four categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Besides some national holidays, there are certain state-specific holidays what include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Since most of us have bank related work every now and then, it is important to keep a check on the bank holidays announced by RBI.

Also, READ: PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers on Covid situation on April 27

Here’s a full list of the bank holidays in May 2022

May 1 (Sunday): May Day – Across the country/ Maharashtra Day – Maharashtra

May 2 (Monday): Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti – Several states

May 3 (Tuesday): Idul Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

May 4 (Wednesday): Idul Fitr – Telangana

May 9 (Monday): Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura

May 13 (Thursday): Idul Fitr – National

May 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

May 16 (Monday): State Day, Buddha Purnima – Sikkim and other states

May 24 (Tuesday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Sikkim

May 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

Bank holidays are also determined on the basis of religious events.

In case, you are having some important work to complete in the month of May, make sure to keep an eye on this list of bank holidays so that you don’t miss getting important tasks completed.

 

