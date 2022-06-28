Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut for THESE days in July 2022

Bank Holidays July 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces a bank holiday calendar every year. This calendar states banks in which states will be closed on particular dates. Notably, the RBI decides bank holidays in four categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Besides some national holidays, there are certain state-specific holidays that include Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Since most of us have bank-related work every now and then, it is important to keep a check on the bank holidays announced by RBI.
Here’s a full list of the bank holidays in JULY 2022
July 1 (Friday): Ratha Yatra (Odisha)
July 7 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja (Tripura)
July 9 (Saturday): Id-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)/ Second Saturday
July 11 (Monday): Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Kashmir)
July 13 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)
July 14 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)
July 16 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)
July 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
July 26 (Tuesday): Ker Puja (Tripura)
Sundays: July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31