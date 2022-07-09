Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week, check list

We are 10 days into July 2022 and this month many private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for 15 days. This coming week banks will remain closed for a total of 5 days.
The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.
List of bank holidays this week
July 10, 2022: Sunday
July 11 (Monday): Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Kashmir)
July 13 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)
July 14 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)
July 16 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)
Complete list of bank holidays in July 2022
July 1 (Friday): Ratha Yatra (Odisha)
July 7 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja (Tripura)
July 9 (Saturday): Id-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)/ Second Saturday
July 11 (Monday): Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Kashmir)
July 13 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)
July 14 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)
July 16 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)
July 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
July 26 (Tuesday): Ker Puja (Tripura)
Sundays: July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
Note: If you have any bank-related work you should complete it while keeping in mind the bank holidays mentioned above.