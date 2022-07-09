Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week, check list

File Photo

We are 10 days into July 2022 and this month many private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for 15 days. This coming week banks will remain closed for a total of 5 days.

The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

READ | ICAI CA Final Result 2022 likely to be out on THIS date at icai.org, check details

There are eight holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act in July 2022 and seven are leaves on the weekend. Notably, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In addition, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

List of bank holidays this week

July 10, 2022: Sunday

July 11 (Monday): Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Kashmir)

July 13 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 14 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

July 16 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)

READ | 'We do not run after anyone': Russia's Sergey Lavrov on stalled Ukraine talks with the West

Complete list of bank holidays in July 2022

July 1 (Friday): Ratha Yatra (Odisha)

July 7 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

July 9 (Saturday): Id-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)/ Second Saturday

July 11 (Monday): Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Kashmir)

July 13 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 14 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

July 16 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)

July 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

July 26 (Tuesday): Ker Puja (Tripura)

Sundays: July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Note: If you have any bank-related work you should complete it while keeping in mind the bank holidays mentioned above.