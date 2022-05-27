Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 8 days in month of June

File Photo

In the coming month of June, several private and public sector banks across India would remain closed for a total of eight days. Out of this, six are weekend leaves.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

READ | Monkeypox: ICMR urges people to seek medical help if they have THESE symptoms

There are only two holidays this month under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, rest are all weekend leaves. On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in June 2022 (starting from June 1)

List of leaves according to the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2, 2022 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Shillong)

June 15, 2022 (Wednesday): YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar)

READ | UPI transfer: Know if you need to register beneficiary, maximum limit, more details

List of weekend leaves

June 5, 2022: Sunday

June 11, 2022: Second Saturday

June 12, 2022: Sunday

June 19, 2022: Sunday

June 25, 2022: Saturday

June 26, 2022: Sunday

It is advised that if you have any bank-related work you should complete it while keeping in mind the following bank holidays.