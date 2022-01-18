Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 5 days in remaining half of January 2022 - Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays in January 2022: All private and government banks will be shut for a total of 5 days in the remaining half of the first month of the year - January 2022. We would suggest that if you have any important work related to the bank to complete, you should do it while keeping in mind these holidays.

RBI guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will stay shut on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in the remaining days of January 2022, in your city, as per the list of RBI (January 18 onwards)

January 18, 2022 - Thai Poosam in Chennai

January 22, 2022 - Fourth Saturday of the month

January 23, 2022 - Sunday

January 26, 2022 - Republic Day (across India except for Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala).

January 30, 2022 - Sunday.