Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week - Check complete city-wise list here

Bank Holidays in the month of November: All private and government banks will be shut for 5 days in the upcoming week starting from November 21. We would suggest that if you have any important work related to the bank to complete, you should do it while keeping in mind these holidays.

RBI guidelines state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

More often than not bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for the rest of the month, as per the list of RBI, starting November 21, 2021

November 21 - Sunday November 22 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru November 23 - Seng Kutsnem - Shillong November 27 - Fourth Saturday of the month November 2 - Sunday

On November 19, banks across most parts of India were closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti but were operating in areas such as Patna.

November 19 - Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.