Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 4 days this week - Check complete citywise list

If you have any important bank-related work this week, then we suggest you complete it, keeping in mind that banks will be closed for 4 days in a row this week.

All private and government banks will be shut for 4 days in this week of March 2022. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

READ | Massive price drop on Apple iPhone 12 – Check how you can buy iPhone for Rs 24,900

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is when banks will be closed this week

March 17, 2022 - Holika Dahan (Banks will be shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi)

March 18, 2022 - Holi/Holi 2nd day or Dhuleti/Doljatra (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar)

March 19, 2022 - Holi/Yaosang 2nd day (Banks will be shut in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna)

March 20, 2022 - Sunday (Bank Holiday)

It is important to note that several financial deadlines are also ending by the end of March, therefore, if you have any bank-related work, it is better to complete it beforehand, keeping in mind the bank holidays.

Note: ATMs and online banking services will not be affected by the bank holidays.