Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 4 days next week- Check list HERE

Bank holidays 2021: People who have any urgent bank-related work or an important bank transaction are advised to finish it before the coming week, as the banks in several parts of India will remain closed for the majority of the days in the next week.

It must be noted that all the online banking activities and mobile transactions will remain uninterrupted during this time, but customers will not be able to visit the banks physically for any sort of important work, as several branches will remain closed.

A two-day strike has been called by bank unions in the upcoming week to protest against the proposed privatization of banks. Due to this banking strike, bank branches will remain closed for two days, December 16 (Thursday) and December 17 (Friday).

All customers must note that the banks will not remain closed for all four days in all the states of India. Apart from the two-day bank strike, the banks will only be closed for the other two days in several states due to locally observed holidays.

List of bank holidays next week

December 16- Bank union strike

December 17- Bank union strike

December 18- Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (in Shillong)

December 19- Sunday

In a recent statement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that two public sector banks will be privatised during the current fiscal, a decision that sparked a backlash from several bank workers from across the country.

According to PTI reports, Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), said that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not give up the idea of privatisation of the banks.