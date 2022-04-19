Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 3 days in remaining half of April 2022

File Photo

April 2022 is about to come to an end and if you need to complete any important bank-related work, you should do it while keeping in mind that banks will be closed for 3 days in the remaining half of April 2022. All private and government banks will be shut for 3 days for the rest of April 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ for different states of India, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is when banks will be closed for the remaining half of April 2022

April 21, 2022: Garia Puja (Tripura)

April 24, 2022: Sunday

April 29, 2022: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu and Kashmir)