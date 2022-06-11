Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 2 days this week, check list

File Photo

June 2022 has begun and this month many private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for a total of eight days. Out of these eight holidays, six are weekend leaves.

The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

There are only two holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act in June 2022, rest are all leaves on the weekend.

It is important to note that the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

List of bank holidays this week (starting tomorrow - June 12, 2022) [Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act]

June 15, 2022 (Wednesday): YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar)

List of bank holidays this week (weekend leaves)

June 12, 2022: Sunday

List of bank holidays in June 2022 (starting June 1)

June 2, 2022 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Shillong)

June 5, 2022: Sunday

June 11, 2022: Second Saturday

June 19, 2022: Sunday

June 25, 2022: Saturday

June 26, 2022: Sunday

Note: If you have any bank-related work you should complete it while keeping in mind the bank holidays mentioned above.