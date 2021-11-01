Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 17 days in November - Check full list of holidays

As festivities continue, the month of November also comes with several bank holidays, of which many are observed nationwide. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November 2021. However, online banking will still continue to work.

In November, banks will remain close for a total of 17 days of which 11 days are issued by the RBI holiday calendar list and the remaining days are weekends. However, these 11 days do not apply to regions of the country because banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

Here's a list of bank holidays that will take place in November 2021:

- Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1

- Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3

- Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4

- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5

- Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6

- Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10

- Chhath Puja: November 11

- Wangala Festival: November 12

- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19

- Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22

- Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Apart from festival-related holidays, here are weekend holidays:

- November 7 - Sunday

- November 13- Second Saturday of the month

- November 14- Sunday

-November 21- Sunday

- November 27- Fourth Saturday of the month

- November 28- Sunday

Holidays are mentioned in the list related to the state or region you belong to.