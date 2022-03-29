Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April 2022 - Check complete citywise list

If you have any important bank-related work next month, then we suggest you complete it, keeping in mind that banks will be closed for 15 days in April 2022. All private and government banks will be shut for 15 days next month.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is when banks will be closed in April 2022

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account (All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla)

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) (Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir)

April 4: Sarhul (Jharkhand)

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Telangana)

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh)

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar)

April 16: Bohag Bihu (Assam)

April 21: Garia Puja (Tripura)

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu and Kashmir)

Bank holidays on the weekend

April 3: Sunday

April 9: Second Saturday

April 10: Sunday

April 17: Sunday

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday