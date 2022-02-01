Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 12 days in February 2022 - Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays in February 2022: All private and government banks will be shut for a total of 12 days in the second month of the year - February 2022. We would suggest that if you have any important work related to the bank to complete, you should do it while keeping in mind these holidays.

RBI guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will stay shut on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in February 2022, in your city, as per the list of RBI

February 2 - Sonam Lochhar (banks closed in Gangtok)

February 5 - Saraswati Puja/Shri Panchami/Basant Panchami (Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata)

February 6 - Sunday

February 12 - Second Saturday of the month

February 13 - Sunday

February 15 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti (banks closed in Chandigarh)

February 18 - Doljatra (banks closed in Kolkata)

February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20 - Sunday

February 26 - Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27 - Sunday