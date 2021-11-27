Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 12 days in December - Check full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of December 2021. However, online banking will still continue to work.

In December, banks will remain close for a total of 7 days including Christmas as issued by the RBI holiday calendar list. However, there are some days when banks are shut across India. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

RBI guidelines state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the specified dates. RBI announces holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for December.

Bank holidays in December 2021

December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier) (Banks closed in Panaji)

5 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

11 December – Saturday (Second Saturday of the month)

12 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

18 December – Death Anniversary of You So So Tham (Banks closed in Shillong)

19 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

24 December – Christmas Festival (banks closed in Aizawl)

25 December – Christmas (banks closed at all places except Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar) Saturday, (fourth Saturday of the month)

26 December – Sunday (weekly holiday)

27 December – Christmas celebration (banks closed in Aizawl)

30 December – Yu Kiang Nongbah (banks closed in Shillong)

31 December – New Year's Eve (Banks closed in Aizawl)

