Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut for 4 days THIS week, check complete list here

Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Bank Holidays in April 2022: If you have any important work related to the bank, you should complete them keeping in mind the remaining bank holidays in April 2022. All private and government banks will be shut for 15 days this month (April 2022).

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, banking holidays could vary from state to state on non-weekend holidays. 

List of festivals falling between April 14 and April 16:

  • Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
  • Mahavir Jayanti
  • Baisakhi
  • Vaisakhi
  • Tamil New Year's Day
  • Cheiraoba
  • Biju Festival
  • Good Friday
  • Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)
  • Himachal Day 
  • Vishu 
  • Bohag Bihu

Here is when banks will be closed next week (starting from April 10) 

April 10, 2022 - Sunday 

April 14, 2022 (Thursday) - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh)

April 15, 2022 (Friday) - Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar)

April 16, 2022 (Saturday) - Bohag Bihu (Assam) 

 

