Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain shut for 4 days THIS week, check complete list here

Bank Holidays in April 2022: If you have any important work related to the bank, you should complete them keeping in mind the remaining bank holidays in April 2022. All private and government banks will be shut for 15 days this month (April 2022).

Also Read: Want to store Aadhaar card in DigiLocker? Here's a step-by-step process

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, banking holidays could vary from state to state on non-weekend holidays.

List of festivals falling between April 14 and April 16:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti

Baisakhi

Vaisakhi

Tamil New Year's Day

Cheiraoba

Biju Festival

Good Friday

Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)

Himachal Day

Vishu

Bohag Bihu

Here is when banks will be closed next week (starting from April 10)

April 10, 2022 - Sunday

April 14, 2022 (Thursday) - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh)

Also Read: RBI imposes Rs 5,000 withdrawal cap on THIS bank, check details

April 15, 2022 (Friday) - Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar)

April 16, 2022 (Saturday) - Bohag Bihu (Assam)